Dolphins' Tagovailoa Set to Start Against Bengals

Miami rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is active, and barring a late setback in warmups, he’s expected to start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa missed last week’s game at the Jets and has been limited in practice the past two weeks with a sore thumb on his throwing hand.

Ryan Fitzpatrick started last week for Tagovailoa, who is 3-1 as a starter this year.

The Bengals placed defensive end Amani Bledsoe on the reserve-COVID-19 list, and promoted defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie as a COVID-19 replacement.