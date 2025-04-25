Dolphins take Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant with No. 13 pick in NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins addressed their defensive line on Thursday night, selecting Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant with the 13th pick in the NFL draft.

Needing to find a replacement for veteran Calais Campbell, who in March opted to return to the Arizona Cardinals team that drafted him after playing one season in Miami, the Dolphins used their top pick to add an experienced and versatile nose tackle who was one of the standouts of Michigan's national title-winning team two seasons ago.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Grant, a third-team Associated Press All-American this past season, started 12 games with 32 tackles, 6 1/2 tackles for loss, three sacks and five pass breakups.

This is the start of a small revamp for a Miami defense that finished fourth in the NFL last season but will look slightly different next season after losing Campbell and safety Jevon Holland in free agency. Miami is also expected to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey before the start of the 2025 season.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Dolphins haver 10 picks in this year's draft and a lot of key positions to address. In addition to defensive tackle, they also need to find as many as two starting cornerbacks and a starting offensive guard. They have to picks on Friday, including the 48th overall selection in the second round and the 98th pick in the third round. Miami will make seven selections on the final day of the draft.