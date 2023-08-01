Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa talks strategies for staying safe for 2023 season

It was a good day at the Miami Dolphins training camp — a little rainy, but all in all, it looks like the team is making good progress prepping for the new season.

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey made an appearance at training camp Tuesday. He is currently recovering from surgery to repair his damaged meniscus. Teammates and fans were excited and happy to see Ramsey back on the field, even if it’s on the sidelines.

Back in the news conference, we heard from linebacker Jalean Phillips and QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Phillips reminded everyone that DCC, Dolphins Cancer Challenge, registration opened up Tuesday. DCC is a special cause close to his heart and he will be serving as a board member.

“For me, it was important to join the board, I think it’s a great initiative … to be able to represent my team, and show what the Dolphins do as a community, the efforts that we make, it's important for me to do,” Phillips said.

Later, Tagovailoa came in and told us how he’s staying healthy for this new start.

“Everything that I did this offseason, entailed to what would keep me on the field for the entirety of the season,” Tagovailoa said.

Applying new strategies, such as taking jiu-jitsu training to learn how to fall, help Tagovailoa stay safe and uninjured. In addition, now that the team is in training camp, he is wearing a new helmet.

The NFL approved this helmet this summer and it is designed to specifically protect the quarterbacks from head injuries.

“Definitely took into consideration the helmets, it was like a percentage better than the helmet I had, so you know, everything matters… I’m gonna play that percentage,” Tagovailoa said.

Although Tua is not sure if he’ll be wearing the helmet during games just yet, he’s getting comfortable with them during practice and says so far, the helmet feels good.