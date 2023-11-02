Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

The NFL announced Thursday that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance in October, marking a historic achievement for the team.

Hill is now the first non-quarterback for the Dolphins to win the award, and it marks the first time ever that the Dolphins have won back-to-back AFC Offensive Player of the Month awards.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailova received the award for his play in September.

Hill led the AFC with 602 receiving yards in October, which was 114 more than any other AFC player. His 16.7 yards per reception in the month was the highest of any AFC player with at least 20 receptions, while his four receiving touchdowns were tied for third in the conference.

Of Hill’s 36 receptions in October, 24 of them (66.7 pct.) converted first downs. He had three 100-yard games, including two 150-yard games in the month, and caught 3+ passes for 50+ yards in all five games.

Hill has a receiving touchdown in each of his past four games, which is tied for the longest streak in the NFL this season.

Last week, Hill became the first NFL player in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to break the 1,000 receiving yards mark in the eighth game of a season. His 1,014 receiving yards through eight games are fourth-most in NFL history.

It's the first time Hill has won the award.

Miami is off to a 6-2 start for the first time since 2001 and will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany.

The game starts at 9 a.m. and can be seen on NBC6.