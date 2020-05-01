Miami Dolphins

Complete coverage of the two-time Super Bowl champs
Miami Dolphins

Ex-1st-Round Pick Charles Harris Traded by Miami Dolphins to Falcons

A defensive end from Missouri, Harris was the 22nd overall pick in 2017, but he totaled only 3 1/2 sacks with Miami

Charles Harris
Getty Images

Charles Harris #90 of the Miami Dolphins is seen after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Former first-round draft pick Charles Harris was traded Friday after three unproductive seasons by the Miami Dolphins to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round choice in 2021.

A defensive end from Missouri, Harris was the 22nd overall pick in 2017, but he totaled only 3 1/2 sacks with Miami. That included half a sack last year, even though he started a career-high five games for rookie coach Brian Flores.

Harris has one year left on his rookie contract.

Sports

Kentucky Derby 53 mins ago

Secretariat Is 7-2 Early Favorite in Virtual Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 18 hours ago

How to Celebrate the Virtual Kentucky Derby at Home

On Thursday, Miami released another defensive end and former first-round pick, Taco Charlton. The Dolphins are rebuilding after going 5-11 in 2019, and last month they signed 11 free agents and acquired 11 draft picks.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miami DolphinsCharles Harris
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us