Kansas City Chiefs shutdown the Miami Dolphins in the first half, lead 21-0

The Miami Dolphins have had a terrible start to their game in Germany as the Kansas City Chiefs have taken complete control.

After electing to kick-off, Miami had a hard time stopping the Chief's offense and drove the ball 77 yards on 7 plays to score first.

.@PatrickMahomes puts on a clinic in the opening drive and puts the @Chiefs on the board first



Miami's offense looked out of sync and the Chiefs defense was able to stop them on a three-and-out, with Jaylen Waddle slow to get up after a run play by Mostert.

Penalties were the key to Miami's offensive struggles as they found themselves in 3rd and 15 from inside their own half and needed another punt.

Fortunately, the Chiefs ended the first quarter with another punt.

The second quarter saw Mahomes and co. stalling as they went three-and-out in the first minutes, but after another empty drive by the Dolphins which saw Tua Tagovailoa penalized for intentional grounding, the Chiefs got the ball back and drove it 95 yards on 14 plays to top it off with quick underneath pass from Mahomes to Jerick McKinnon to make it 14-0.

The Dolphins needed a big drive with almost 2:00 left in the half, but a short pass to Tyreek Hill ended on a fumble which was returned 59-yards by Bryan Cook to put the Chiefs 21-0.