Miami Dolphins' 2025 schedule revealed – here are the games you won't want to miss

The NFL schedule was officially released Wednesday, which means we are one step closer to the start of the NFL season.

And for the Miami Dolphins, they have plenty of exciting matchups set for the 2025 season that include five games in primetime.

Starting off, there will be a huge primetime showdown between the Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football, as Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow – two quarterbacks selected in the 2020 Draft – will meet in week 15 of the NFL season. You'll be able to catch this game on our air on NBC6.

And for another top game, the Dolphins are going overseas. The Fins are taking over España on Nov. 16 to play in the first NFL game in Madrid, where they will take on last year's rookie of the year, Jayden Daniels, and the Washington Commanders.

Then in week 3, we have an AFC East rivalry game between the Dolphins and Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

The rest of the Dolphins' primetime games are on Sept. 29 against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Then in week 9, the Dolphins will take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, and on Dec. 15, the Fins will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for another Monday Night Football showdown.