Miami Dolphins begin Monday's practice with the return of running back De'Von Achane

Rookie running back De'Von Achane made his return to the practice field as the Miami Dolphins have activated his 21-day practice window after being placed in the injury reserve for an issue with his knee.

Achane has missed four games since he hurt himself in the October 8th matchup against the New York Giants.

While Achane's injury was never considered serious, the running back was placed in IR as a precaution and the team now has 21 days to activate him.

Depending on how the week goes, Achane could be playing Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"There wasn't tearing. It was more strain-type injury" McDaniel said in his Monday press conference.

Achane has had a breakout season so far, running the ball 460 yards and 7 touchdowns in the four games he's been healthy.

Miami Dolphins host the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday after having a bye this week.