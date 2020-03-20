coronavirus

Miami Dolphins, Stephen Ross Pledge $500,000 for Youth, Elderly Impacted by Coronavirus

The money will support meal programs and church relief efforts

Getty Images

DAVIE, FL – FEBRUARY 04: Stephen Ross Chairman & Owner of the Miami Dolphins addresses the media as he announces Brian Flores as their new Head Coach at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on February 4, 2019 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Miami Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross have pledged $500,000 to help elderly and youth in South florida who are being impacted by coronavirus.

The team announced Friday that the funds will be used to support school meal programs for Broward and Miami-Dade public schools, relief efforts led by churches in Miami Gardens, and to bolster programs from Feeding South Florida to provide access to food for underserved populations in the area.

“This is obviously an unprecedented situation that is affecting everyone; and affecting some people a lot more than others. We want to help those who are most vulnerable and those right here in our backyard," Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement.

"Thank you @MiamiDolphins for your support during this time of crisis. No child shall go hungry," Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMiami DolphinsCOVID-19
News Local Coronavirus Pandemic US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us