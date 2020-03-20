Miami Dolphins, Stephen Ross Pledge $500,000 for Youth, Elderly Impacted by Coronavirus

The Miami Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross have pledged $500,000 to help elderly and youth in South florida who are being impacted by coronavirus.

The team announced Friday that the funds will be used to support school meal programs for Broward and Miami-Dade public schools, relief efforts led by churches in Miami Gardens, and to bolster programs from Feeding South Florida to provide access to food for underserved populations in the area.

We are pledging $500,000 to help support critical needs for elderly and youth in the community including school meal programs for @browardschools and @MDCPS, relief efforts led by churches in @cityofmiagarden and assisting @FeedingSouthFL. #FootballUnites@TomGarfinkel Quote ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PNT5sgXLqf — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 20, 2020

“This is obviously an unprecedented situation that is affecting everyone; and affecting some people a lot more than others. We want to help those who are most vulnerable and those right here in our backyard," Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement.

"Thank you @MiamiDolphins for your support during this time of crisis. No child shall go hungry," Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted.