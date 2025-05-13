Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins to play Commanders in Madrid in first-ever NFL game in Spain

The historic matchup will take place on Nov. 16 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, the NFL announced Tuesday

The Miami Dolphins will be "hosting" the Washington Commanders in Madrid this upcoming season in the first-ever NFL game to be played in Spain.

The historic matchup will take place on Nov. 16 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The stadium has been the home of Spanish soccer club Real Madrid CF dating back to 1947.

Miami will be the home team for the game.

The match will be the Dolphins' eighth regular season international game and first since 2023 when they played in Germany.

They previously played five games in the United Kingdom and one in Canada.

A number of other international NFL games were announced by the league on Tuesday, including in Ireland, Britain, Brazil and Germany.

