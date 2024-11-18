Miami Dolphins

Perfect 1972 Miami Dolphins pop champagne after Chiefs loss

With the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Buffalo Bills, the '72 Dolphins will remain the only unbeaten NFL team for at least another year

They'll drink to that.

Members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins broke out the champagne on Sunday to celebrate another year of solo perfection.

With the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Buffalo Bills, the '72 Dolphins will remain the only unbeaten NFL team for at least another year.

It now makes 52 years since the Dolphins became the only team ever to post a season without a loss.

Hall of Fame running back Larry Csonka was seen in a photo posted to X by the Dolphins drinking champagne to toast the occasion.

