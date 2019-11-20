Reshad Jones, Bobby McCain Placed on Injured Reserve for Miami Dolphins

What to Know

Miami Dolphins starting safeties Reshad Jones and safety Bobby McCain have been placed on injured reserve, further depleting a secondary hit hard by injuries this year.

Jones, the Dolphins’ highest-paid player at $13 million, suffered a cracked rib earlier this season and played in just four games. McCain has been battling a shoulder injury.

Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard played in just five games before going on injured reserve last month with a knee injury.

Receiver Gary Jennings also went on injured reserve Wednesday. Safety Adrian Colbert was signed off Seattle’s practice squad, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was activated from injured reserve and defensive tackle Gerald Willis was promoted from the practice squad.

