Tua is out and Huntley is in as Dolphins set for must-win game vs. Jets

Tua Tagovailoa is out for the Miami Dolphins in a must-win game against the New York Jets on Sunday and Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback in his place.

Tagovailoa was listed among the Dolphins' inactives about 90 minutes before the game, which Miami (8-8) needs to win — and get some help elsewhere — to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Tagovailoa will miss his second game in a row with a hip injury. He was listed as doubtful to play on the team's final injury report on Friday after coach Mike McDaniel said the quarterback was “unlikely” to suit up. Tagovailoa's status for a potential playoff game was uncertain.

Huntley started the Dolphins' 20-3 victory over Cleveland last week and completed more than 80% of his passes for 225 yards with one TD toss and a TD run. He also led Miami in rushing with 52 yards on seven attempts.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Dolphins need a win and a loss by Denver (9-7) at home to Kansas City (15-1), which is resting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to reach the playoffs for the third straight year. If Miami loses or ties the Jets and Denver loses, Cincinnati (9-8) would get the AFC's final postseason spot.

Miami wide receivers Jaylen Waddle (knee) and Tyreek Hill (wrist/illness) were both active after being listed as questionable. Waddle returns after missing the past two games.

Among the Dolphins' other inactives were wide receivers Dee Eskridge and Erik Ezukanma, offensive linemen Andrew Meyer and Braeden Daniels, and linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. and Mohamed Kamara.

The Jets were without right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) and nickel cornerback Michael Carter II (back) among their inactives. Cornerback Sauce Gardner was ruled out Friday and placed on injured reserve Saturday with a hamstring injury.