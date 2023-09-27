Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa excited to be facing the Bills on Sunday

As the Miami Dolphins prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park this Sunday for the first time this season, star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa mentioned his desire to play against the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last season.

And while Tua was not available for that game last year, he said he is “excited for the challenge” this time.

“We have tremendous amount of respect for the Bills and their coaching staff, things that they can do in all three phases of the game. But we're excited for that challenge. We're excited to go back up there and play those guys,” Tua said in his press conference.

The left-hander, who threw for over 300 yards on four touchdowns against the Denver Broncos, including a no-look shovel pass with his right hand to rookie De’Von Achane, also joked about his ambidexterity as he has scored four touchdowns using both of his hands.

“I don't really practice with my right hand but I guess yeah, shoveling. I mean, I never thought of it as throwing with my right hand for a touchdown pass for those two shovels, but it's what it was,” Tua said, “So that was cool. Two left and two right. Has it ever been done in the NFL?” he added.

The Dolphins enter this matchup with a ton of momentum after putting 70 points last week against the Denver Broncos, as they look to claim their first win in upstate New York since 2016.

The Bills are also coming off a win after crushing the Washington Commanders last week.