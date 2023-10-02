“We need to play better team defense”: Dolphins' Head coach admits need for improvement

After allowing 48 points against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Miami Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel spoke out at the need for improvement by the team.

McDaniel began his press conference talking about the injury suffered by Terron Armstead and revealed he's expecting the left tackle to be out for a couple of weeks but will be back to play this season.

“I would say, weeks, not days. We have to kind of see how everything settles down and then we'll be able to make a, you know, a better prognosis for that timeline here,” McDaniel said.

He also spoke about the high standard the defense is setting on themselves and how it affected them against the Bills and what the need to improve if they want to progress from their first loss of the season.

“I think there's some of our guys, [that] have a high standard they can feel during the game that it's not living up to their standard,” McDaniel said.

“The entire locker room they need to really come together as a group and we need to as a defense, play better team defense,” he added.

While McDaniel did say the defense needs to improve, he did stand up for them for closing two of the 3 games the team has won this season.

“Well, my foremost concern is that what I know to be fact, regardless, you know, we are three in one, and two of those wins… the defense was on the field to win the game, so to speak, both in the Chargers and New England,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel emphasized that the season is long, and he’s not concerned about what happened in one game, though, he did mention he would be concerned if the team didn’t improve from game to game.

“If you're not progressing and getting better, my concern would be if what's what happened to us in the previous game, we didn't absolutely get better from because I know the journey is long and at the end of it for the season to be worth anything, you have to be in big games and be at your best,” McDaniel said.

The Dolphins host the New York Giants on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium at 1:00 PM.