Miami Dolphins

Complete coverage of the two-time Super Bowl champs
Miami Dolphins

WR Will Fuller Agrees to 1-Year Deal With Miami Dolphins

Fuller is coming off his best season of his five-year career, all with Houston, even though he was suspended for the final five games for using performance-enhancers

By Steven Wine

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller catches a 34-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Receiver Will Fuller agreed to terms Thursday on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, who were eager to acquire a deep threat to stretch the field.

Fuller is coming off his best season of his five-year career, all with Houston, even though he was suspended for the final five games for using performance-enhancers. He made 53 catches for 879 yards and eight scores, all career highs, and had five 100-yard games.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fuller said the suspension was for a medication he was prescribed that he believed to be permitted, but that was banned under the league’s policy. He still has one game to serve.

Sports

NCAA Tournament 14 mins ago

NCAA Sets Arena Limits for March Madness at 22% Capacity

business 1 hour ago

NFL Finalizes New 11-Year Media Rights Deal, Amazon Gets Exclusive Thursday Night Rights

The addition of Fuller should help Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins groom him for his second NFL season.

Fuller, a first-round pick by Houston in 2016, has struggled with injuries and played in fewer than 12 games in each of the past four years.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miami DolphinsDolphinswill fuller
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us