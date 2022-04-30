Miami DT Jonathan Ford Lone ‘Canes Player Selected in 2022 NFL Draft

The Miami Hurricanes nearly did something the program hadn't done in nearly a half century, but it's not something the program would have bragged about.

With the 2022 NFL Draft near competition Saturday, the 'Canes saw defensive tackle Jonathan Ford selected No. 234 overall by the Green Bay Packers.

The Fort Lauderdale native and Dillard High graduate had 60 total tackles and three sacks during his five seasons with Miami, with all three sacks coming during the 2021 season.

The news means the 10 other most high profile draft-eligible 'Canes, including QB D'Eriq King, WRs Charleston Rambo and Mike Hartley, safety Bubba Bolden and RB Cam'Ron Harris must now sign free agent contracts to continue their pro football dreams.

Florida's other colleges also didn't have much to brag about in the draft.

The Florida Gators had three players taken in CB Kairr Elam (23rd overall to the Buffalo Bills), DL Zachary Carter (95th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals) and RB Dameon Pierce (107th overall to the Houston Texans).

The Florida State Seminoles had one player taken in DE Jermaine Johnson (26th overall to the New York Jets) while the UCF Knights also had one player selected in DL Kalia Davis (220th overall to the San Francisco 49ers.)

Florida's other football playing schools - Bethune-Cookman, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Florida A&M and South Florida - all combined to have no players selected.