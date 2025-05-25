Miami dubbed a top 10 city for basketball fans (who don't mind disappointment)

Sports

By Briana Trujillo

Miami is one of the best cities in the country for basketball fans, according to a WalletHub report.

Now they just need a championship-caliber team to root for.

But seriously, Heat fans are committed, and the Magic City is one of the best places in the country "to love on your favorite sport," WalletHub writes.

The company analyzed 290 of the largest cities and compared them based on 21 key metrics to determine where the best place to be a basketball fan is.

Let's get into the data.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 20: Fans celebrate before game one of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena on April 20, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 20: Fans celebrate before game one of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena on April 20, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Miami ranks no. 6 in best cities for basketball fans

Miami may not currently make the top 5 best cities to be a fan, but where it takes the cake is in engagement. WalletHub says it's tied for first with Cleveland, San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Boston in this category.

Now, the company says this metric was calculated by adding the number of followers on X and the number of Facebook likes per capita, but it doesn't specify which accounts it's considering.

The point is, it looks like Miami fans have a lot to say about their teams, and clearly, they're not afraid to post it for all to see.

What about other Florida cities?

As far as Florida cities go, Orlando is the next-best place to be a basketball fan, WalletHub says.

It is no. 15 in the overall ranking. But there is one category where it's tied for first: accessible NBA stadiums.

The top five cities for basketball fans

The top four cities for basketball fans are also the four best to be an NBA fan, specifically.

In order, they are:

  1. Los Angeles, CA
  2. Boston, MA
  3. San Francisco, CA
  4. Salt Lake City, UT

Coming in fifth is Philadelphia. Even though the city ranks no. 19 (way below Miami) for NBA fans, it boasts fourth-place in the ranking of best cities for NCAA fans.

To take a look at the data, go here.

