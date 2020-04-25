Miami, FIU Players Hear Names Called During Day Three of NFL Draft

Fans of the Miami Hurricanes had to wait the longest time since 2013 before hearing a player’s name picked in the NFL Draft - but it started a quick trend on day three of players heading from Coral Gables to the pros.

The ‘Canes waited until day three to hear the first player’s name called, but they had two players picked quickly in the fourth round as linebacker Shaq Quarterman was picked No. 140 by the Jacksonville Jaguars while running back DeeJay Dallas was taken with pick No. 144 by the Seattle Seahawks.

Quarterman returns to his hometown after spending four seasons as one of the stars for the ‘Canes, twice being named first team All-ACC while finishing his senior season with 107 tackles. Dallas rushed for a career high 693 yards last season before suffering an injury against FIU and forgoing his senior season for the draft.

Also in the fourth round, the New York Jets selected former Florida Gators running back Lamical Perine at No. 120 and FIU quarterback James Morgan at No. 125. The Wisconsin native transferred to the Panthers for his final two seasons, throwing for over 5,300 yards and 40 touchdowns in a career that included leading the Panthers to a historic win over cross-town rival Miami last season.

The first Sunshine State player drafted on Saturday came from Florida Atlantic, where tight end Harrison Bryant was picked at No. 115 in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns. Bryant was named first team All-Conference USA the last two seasons while both winning the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end and being named a unanimous All-American last season.

UCF had their first player taken with pick No. 128 as wide receiver Gabriel Davis was selected by the Buffalo Bills. Davis started all three seasons for the Knights and was named first team All-American Athletic Conference last season.