Miami-Florida State Game Gets Primetime, National TV Spot in 2020

When the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles meet for the 65th time on the football field later in September, it will have a familiar spot for those who watched the annual rivalry game for decades before.

The ACC announced on Monday that the September 26th game inside Hard Rock Stadium will be nationally televised with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

It's the earliest date the team have played their annual game since Labor Day 2009, when the 'Canes pulled off the upset win over the Seminoles it what would be the final game in the series featuring legendary former FSU coach Bobby Bowden.

Miami (1-0) got a win in their 2020 season opener with a 31-14 victory over UAB, a win that earned the Hurricanes their first ranking since October 13, 2018 - which was before UM suffered four straight losses.

The 'Canes take the field Saturday at No. 18 Louisville with kickoff also set for 7:30 p.m.

FSU (0-1) lost their fourth straight season opener, dropping the debut of new head coach Mike Norvell in a 16-13 upset loss to Georgia Tech.

The Seminoles have a bye this coming week and will be looking to avoid their first 0-2 start since the 2017 season, which was the first time they went winless in the first two games since 1989.