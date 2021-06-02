Miami, FSU and UF Legends Listed on Ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

Some of the top names to play or coach for one of Florida's 'Big Three' programs will get a chance to possibly be the latest names inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The Atlanta-based facility and the National Football Foundation announces the list of candidates for induction in 2022, with voting due by the end of June.

The 'Canes, with 11 former players or coaches already inducted, could add a trio associated with its last national title winning team in the 2001 season.

Former quarterback Ken Dorsey and offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie were placed on the ballot along with former head coach Larry Coker. All three helped Miami win its fifth all time national crown with a team some consider the best of all time.

The Florida State Seminoles hope to add to their eight inductees in the Hall of Fame with three names on this year's ballot - former running back Warrick Dunn, wide receiver Peter Warrick and linebacker Marvin Jones, a Miami native.

The Florida Gators, with 10 inductees, could add two more with former defensive tackle Brad Culpepper joining running back and Broward County native Errict Rhett on this year's ballot.

Inductees are expected to be announced in early 2022 with the induction ceremony set for December 6th, 2022.