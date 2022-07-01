Miami Heat Announce Home Schedule for 2022-23 Preseason

Fans of the Miami Heat now know the three times they will be able to catch stars like Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo at home this preseason.

The team announced its three home games for the 2022-23 preseason on Friday, starting with a game on Tuesday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m. against the Minnesota Timberwolves inside the FTX Arena.

Countdown for the return of Miami HEAT Basketball starts NOW 👀 pic.twitter.com/I9WjVXyKX8 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 1, 2022

Miami will host the Houston Rockets on Monday, October 10 and finish the home preseason schedule two days later against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff times for both those games are also 7:30 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Heat are coming off a 53-29 record last season, winning the NBA's Southeast Division and making it to the Eastern Conference Finals.