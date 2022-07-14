NBA

Miami Heat Drop NBA Summer League Game vs. Philadelphia

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Trevelin Queen scored 16 points, Tyler Bey added 14 and Philadelphia held off Miami.

Malik Ellison had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia.

Javonte Smart topped Miami with 20 points, and Haywood Highsmith had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

___

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NBAMiami HeatPhiladelphia 76ers
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us