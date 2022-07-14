Miami Heat Drop NBA Summer League Game vs. Philadelphia

Trevelin Queen scored 16 points, Tyler Bey added 14 and Philadelphia held off Miami.

Malik Ellison had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia.

Javonte Smart topped Miami with 20 points, and Haywood Highsmith had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

