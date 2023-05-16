Miami Heat, Florida Panthers in Eastern Conference Finals: Here's When Each Team Will Play Their Games

For just the second time in history, two South Florida teams are competing in the conference finals for their respective sports at the same time.

The Miami Heat and Florida Panthers will both be in the Eastern Conference Finals for the NBA and NHL respectively, marking the first time that has happened since 1997 when the Heat and the then-Florida Marlins made it to this round of the postseason.

Luckily for fans of both the Heat and Panthers, the schedule makers did the teams a favor and do not have them playing on the same dates this round.

Here’s a look at when the Miami Heat will be taking the court to face the Boston Celtics for the right to make it to the NBA Finals, with all games starting at 8:30 p.m.

Game 1 – Wednesday at Boston

Game 2 – Friday at Boston

Game 3 – Sunday in Miami

Game 4 – Tuesday, May 23 in Miami

Game 5 – Thursday, May 25 at Boston (if necessary)

Game 6 – Saturday, May 27 in Miami (if necessary)

Game 7 – Monday, May 29 at Boston (if necessary)

Here’s a look at when the Florida Panthers will be taking the ice to face the Carolina Hurricanes for the right to make it to the Stanley Cup Final, with all games starting at 8 p.m.