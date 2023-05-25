Miami Heat Holding Game 5 Watch Party for Fans Thursday at Kaseya Center

Fans of the Miami Heat will get a chance to watch the team possibly clinch a spot in the NBA Finals on Thursday with a watch party at the team's home arena.

The team will hold a Road Rally watch party at the AT&T East Plaza located at the Kaseya Center starting at 7:30 p.m., one hour before tip off of Game 5 between the Heat and the Boston Celtics.

P.A. Announcer Michael Baiamonte, Uptown Dale, Burnie, the HEAT Dancers and the Hoop Troop will be at the event. The event is standing room only and chairs can not be brought inside.

Parking is $10 per vehicle in the P2 garage. Food and beverage will be available for sale from select Kaseya Center Concessions Stands and food and beverage carts. Outside food and beverage will not be permitted.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The event is free but fans must register here.

The Heat hold a 3-1 lead in the series with Boston having won Game 4 on Tuesday.