Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade to be Selected for Basketball Hall of Fame: Report

You can reportedly add another honor to the legendary resume of former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade: a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Wade will be named to the 2023 induction class set to be announced Saturday, according to sources for ESPN.

He is set to be joined by other legends from the NBA, including Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker along with head coach Gregg Popovich. Former WNBA star Becky Hammon is also expected to be selected.

Drafted with the fifth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, Wade spent 14 of his 16 seasons with the Heat and is widely considered to be the best player in franchise history.

He won three NBA titles with the Heat, being named the MVP of the 2006 Finals, along with being a 13-time All-Star, an 8-time All-NBA team member and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

His No. 3 jersey was retired by the Heat in 2020 and he would become the seventh player in team history to be named a Hall of Famer.