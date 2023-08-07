Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem joins the World Jai-Alai League and becomes the newest team owner

Miami legend Udonis Haslem recently retired after a 20-year-long career and gave us his last stardom appearance in Miami Heat’s final regular season game against the Orlando Magic.

As he concludes this Heating chapter, the 42-year-old basketball star embarks on a new journey, paving the way for a new challenge that will allow him to carry on with his remarkable contribution to sports here in Miami.

The Heat's favorite recently announced a partnership with the World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) to become the newest owner of one of the five Battle Court League teams: the Rebote Renegades.

The League hosts its seasons in the Magic City Fronton's glass-walled court in Miami, where every weekend team players compete in the world's fastest sport as the game season continues.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

As the latest addition to the league, Haslem will be joining NFL Hall of Fame Ray Lewis, retired UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Monica Puig, and professional tennis player Eugenie Bouchard.

"Jai-alai has a deep-rooted history, especially right here in Miami," said Haslem as he shared his excitement over this new partnership.

"Back in the day, my dad would tell me stories about the fronton being packed with fans and how intense the jai-alai matches were," he shared. "I see a big potential for the sport to come up in the scene and I'm excited to get involved. Stepping in as a team owner, I'm ready to help build up this sport, support the players, and deliver an unforgettable experience for fans around the world."

At a moment of notable momentum and expansion for the league, Haslem's choice to join the WJAL couldn't be more exciting. The league recently wrapped up its most triumphant season to date, captivating fans and attracting a continuous flow of celebrities, partners, and influencers to the vibrant Magic City Fronton.

Scott Savin, the chief operating officer at WJAL, expressed the honor it is for the League members to welcome Haslem as part of their community.

"There are plenty of ways to enjoy retirement in Miami and we’re thrilled that Udonis decided to get involved with the world’s fastest ball sport," he said.

WJAL brings back jai-alai

Originally from Spain and France, jai-alai is a fast-paced exciting ball game that has had a rebirth in the last years, and the World Jai-Alai League is dedicated to bringing back to the spotlight the once renowned sport.

The League is modernizing the gameplay, seizing opportunities in the burgeoning international sports wagering market, and presenting the sport to a fresh generation of fans through social media channels.

Team owners participate in drafting their own players at the start of the season and have the opportunity to directly manage some of the best jai-alai players in the world while leading their team through the 13-week season.

"[Haslem] exceptional leadership qualities and deep connection to the Miami sports community will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the league and the sport of jai-alai as a whole. We look forward to working together with Udonis to create an unparalleled experience for our fans and players," Savin expressed.