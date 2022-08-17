Miami Heat Release 2022-23 Schedule, Open With 4 Straight Home Games

Fresh off another trip to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Miami Heat now know the slate of games they will play in the upcoming regular season.

The NBA released the 2022-23 schedule for each team Wednesday, with the Heat opening the season on Wednesday, October 19 against the Chicago Bulls. Miami will play four straight games at the FTX Arena to start the season, including Friday, October 21st against the Boston Celtics - who beat Miami in the conference finals last season.

Other notable home games include the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors (November 1st), a visit from LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (December 28th) and two games against the rival New York Knicks (March 3rd and March 22nd).

Miami will end the regular season at home on Sunday, April 9th against the Orlando Magic.

The Heat won the Southeast Division for the 11th time last season after finishing with a 53-29 record. Miami advanced to the conference finals for the sixth time under head coach Erik Spoelstra.