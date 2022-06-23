Miami Heat Select Nikola Jović in First Round of 2022 NBA Draft

Less than a month after going to a seventh game in the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat selected the next player they hope will help them get back to that point next season.

Miami selected forward Nikola Jović, a native of Serbia, with the 27th pick in the first round Thursday in the NBA Draft held in Brooklyn, New York.

The 19-year-old played last season for Mega Mozzart, a team based in Belgrade and a member of the Adriatic Basketball Association. He averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assist a game last season.

The Heat had a selection in the NBA Draft for the first time since 2020, when Miami selected Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa with the 20th pick

