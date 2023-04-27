Miami Heat Set to Renew Playoff History With Longtime Rival New York Knicks

After a historical start to the 2023 NBA playoffs for the Miami Heat, where they became just the sixth No. 8 seed to knock off a top seed in the first round, the team now turns its attention to an old, hated foe.

The Heat will face the rival New York Knicks - a rivalry that will add another chapter to some of the most notorious postseason battles in NBA history.

Miami and New York have met in five previous series in the postseason, with the Knicks winning three of those.

In 1997, the Heat defeated the Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals before losing to the eventual champion Chicago Bulls in the conference finals. The series was known for the infamous fight between Miami’s P.J. Brown and New York’s Charlie Ward at the Miami Arena.

The following two seasons, the Knicks defeated Miami in the first round – starting in 1998, a series highlighted by an infamous fight between Miami’s Alonzo Mourning and New York’s Larry Johnson where Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy grabbed Mourning’s leg.

In 1999, New York won when the Knicks were the No. 8 seed and Miami was the No. 1 seed. The series was known for Game 5, where Allen Houston’s series winning shot eliminated Miami in the final playoff game ever at the Arena.

In 2000, the teams met in the semifinal round with the Knicks winning in seven games. Miami and New York would not meet again in the postseason until 2012, when Miami won in five games on their way to the Heat’s second NBA title.

New York advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons with their first round series win over Cleveland. Game 1 of the series will be Sunday at Madison Square Garden.