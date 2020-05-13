Miami Heat Set to Reopen Practice Facility Wednesday Amid Pandemic

Just over two months after they took the court for the last time as a team, Miami Heat players will have the option to get back together and practice Wednesday - as long as they maintain safety protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players can take part in voluntary workouts at the AmericanAirlines Arena that will be taking place under strict guidelines from the NBA, according to the Miami Herald. The league allowed teams to begin holding practices last Friday.

Miami plans to hold practices three days a week, according to the paper, while three players - including star Jimmy Butler – will not be taking part as they remain quarantined in California and await word on a possible return of games to finish out the 2019-20 season.

The team administered antibody tests to players last week, according to the paper, with results expected by Wednesday. However, they have not received permission from Miami-Dade County to administer tests to asymptomatic players and staff members.

The NBA said teams can test all players and staff as long as enough testing already exists for healthcare workers in the area.

The Heat will not be allowed to have more than four players at the facility at the same time while all group activities are prohibited. Head coach Erik Spoelstra will not be allowed at workouts.

Players will be required to wear masks when inside the facility except when they are working out and all staff must stay at least 12 feet away from players.

The NBA has not announced when a decision would be made on if they will be able to complete the season, which was postponed after Miami’s loss on March 11th to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Heat currently are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 17 games left scheduled in the season.