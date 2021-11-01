Miami Heat Unveil ‘Miami Mashup' Uniforms Debuting This Season

One of the NBA's hottest teams early in the 2021-22 season will be paying tribute to the past with their latest look.

The Miami Heat unveiled their Miami Mashup uniforms on Monday, highlighting five of the different uniforms worn during the franchise's history.

Never before has a uniform had this much HEAT 🔥

Order #MiamiMashup with your own number styles starting November 14th at midnight.@MiamiHEAT // @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/OSCcU5lXtY — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 1, 2021

" The cool thing about Miami Mashup is that it's a uniform that allows HEAT Nation to enjoy and celebrate so many of the reasons why they love their Miami HEAT," Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Michael McCullough said. "There are numerous moments and memories wrapped up in the design of the uniform, that, as you spend more time with the uniform, you find another element that you were not expecting, which brings another flood of good feelings."

Fans will have a chance to select from over 5,000 different numeral combinations in terms of font and design when jerseys are available for purchase Sunday, November 14th.

Miami (5-1) returns to the court Tuesday night at the Dallas Mavericks.