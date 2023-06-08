Heat give back to community while preparing for NBA Finals Game 4

The Miami Heat are preparing for Game 4 of the NBA Finals. They’ll look to tie the series 2-2 before heading back to Denver.

The team practiced Thursday afternoon and spoke with the media after. Players said the way they played in Game 2 is how Denver played Wednesday night, so to even this series up and get one at home, they have to bring that same edge and intensity.

Kevin Love said they are “hungry to be better."

“If anybody's capable of it we are,” Love said. “We know that our backs are against the ropes. But again, it's the first to four.”

Love added they have to play with more intention in Game 4.

“Staying true to who we are, I think that's part of being intentional as well as understanding who we are and what we want to get done,” Love said.

Game 3 was the first NBA Finals game in Miami in nearly a decade. In the Heat's 109-94 loss, they got outrebounded by 25 and Denver scored 60 points in the paint.

Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray both finished with triple doubles, which is the first time in the regular season or playoffs teammates have had 30-point triple-doubles in the same game.

“This is great competition, these are two guys can manipulate your defense in different ways,” Head Coach Erik Spoelstra said.

“Missed shots, made shots, we just go to win,” Jimmy Butler said. “I will be better because whenever I'm better we're better as a whole.”

Teams that win Game 3 of a 1-1 NBA Finals have gone on to win the series 80.0% of the time. Caleb Martin says they have to go into Game 4 playing desperate.

“It's going to be tough, we just got to want it more than those guys,” Martin said. “Just have more of a will to get it done.”

It wasn't all basketball Thursday.

A few of the players, including Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent and the NBA partnered with the Miami Rescue Mission and CARE Elementary in Miami to dedicate a refurbished kitchen and eating area, and announce seed funding to create the HEAT Emergency Food Relief Fund, which will provide ongoing support for students and families at the school.

Members of the NBA family and Miami HEAT organization participated in meal packing and activities with youth at the school as well as serve hot meals to those in need at the Miami Rescue Mission.

“We have a very important series going on, but it’s always important to give back to the community when you can,” Strus said. “We take it very seriously with the Miami Heat, so any chance we can give back to the community and pay it forward we really want to do that.”