Heat select Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis with No. 20 pick in 2025 NBA Draft

The Miami Heat selected University of Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis with the No. 20 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Wednesday night.
Jakucionis brings size (6-5, 205) and an all-around floor game to the perimeter. He turned 19 last month.
He averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists as a freshman, including one run of six straight 20-point games that featured matchups against three ranked teams — including then-No. 1 Tennessee. He also had four double-digit rebounding games and eight games with at least seven assists.
He was also one of the nation's best freshmen at getting to the foul line (5.1 attempts per game).