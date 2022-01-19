Heat's Tyler Herro Enters COVID Protocols, Out of Wednesday's Game

The Miami Heat will be without one of their top players Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Guard Tyler Herro has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for the game. It's unknown if he will be available for Friday's game at the Atlanta Hawks or Sunday's game at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The third-year player has appeared in 38 games this season for Miami, averaging 20.7 points a game and four assists.

The Heat enter Wednesday tied for first place in the Eastern Conference with the Chicago Bulls.