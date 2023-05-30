How Expensive Is It to Be a Miami Heat Fan in NBA Finals?

With the Miami Heat moving on to the NBA Finals to face the best the West has to offer in the Denver Nuggets, fans can expect to see costs go up this time of year.

The Heat made it to the finals in 2020, but the series was played in Orlando because of the COVID pandemic. So, the Kaseya Center has not hosted the NBA Finals since 2014, when the San Antonio Spurs won 4-1.

Yet, Miami can make NBA History by becoming the only 8th-seed to ever win the 'Ship, if they defeat Nikola Jokic and Co.

But fans willing to be with the Heat in search for hat little 'nugget' of history, will have to pay high prices:

Tickets to Game 3

With the first home game for the Heat in the series, Game 3, being on June 7th at the Kaseya Center, fans will have to wop out a total of $425 for the cheapest seat, while those who want to "ball out" and sit in those sweet seats on courtside can expect to be charged $11,000 or more, according to Ticketmaster.

Parking

As expected each time the Heat make the playoffs (let alone the Finals), the parking situation in downtown Miami will be nightmare. If prices for the Eastern Conference Finals were an indication of what to expect, then dolling out between $100- $150 at the Bayside parking lot should not come as a surprise.

But for those who have spent enough money on the tickets (and probably dinner, #amiright?) the $30 spot in the shady, unlit parking lot 5 blocks away, will probably still be available.

Swag

The Miami Heat made history by becoming only the second ever 8th seed to make the NBA Finals. With a thrilling 7-game duel with the Boston Celtics behind them, the hype machine is churning out swag like there is no tomorrow. As our own Julia Bagg reports, those Eastern Conference Champions shirts will cost fans $40 for adult size while only $30 for youth-size.

If you want a hat similar to the one Jimmy Butler was wearing during the Eastern Conference Finals trophy presentation then you can expect to pay about $38.99.

And while these prices may seem outrageous to some, for others, watching the Miami Heat make history will always be priceless.