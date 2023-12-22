Miami Heat to retire Udonis Haslem's No. 40 jersey at ceremony in January

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem will have his No. 40 jersey retired by the team at a ceremony in January, the team announced Friday.

The ceremony will take place on Jan. 19 at halftime of the Heat's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Haslem will become the sixth Heat player to have his jersey retired, joining Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

“It’s about a great legacy, a Thank You moment that has been earned over 20 years of being an incredible championship player and most importantly, the best leader," Heat President Pat Riley said in a statement. “He’s going to have his day and I can’t wait to see his jersey hang in the rafters.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Haslem spent his entire 20 years in the NBA with the Heat, his last 16 as team captain, before retiring after last season.

Haslem is one of two players to play for all three of Miami's NBA title teams, with Wade being the other.

He accumulated seven Eastern Conference Championships, 12 Divisional Titles, 16 postseason appearances, and was an NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection.

He's also one of only three players in NBA history to play at least 20 years with one franchise, joining only Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki.

Haslem — a Miami native and the franchise's all-time rebounding leader — was the NBA’s oldest active player at 43 when he retired after last season.

He also became the oldest player to appear in an NBA Finals game, doing so two days before his 43rd birthday when the Heat played the Nuggets in June.

In November, he was hired as Miami's new vice president of basketball development.