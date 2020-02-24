Road Outside American Airlines Arena Named After Dwyane Wade

Miami will always be considered Wade County for fans of the Heat and Dwyane Wade, but the city is officially recognizing the South Florida sports icon by naming a road after him.

In a video tweeted out by Mayor Francis Suarez on Monday, the Mayor announced the corner of Northwest 7th street and Biscayne Boulevard would officially be known as Dwyane Wade Boulevard.

#Miami has always been #WadeCounty but, today, it’s official. After giving @DwyaneWade the Key to the City, we’re now designating the street fronting Biscayne Blvd as Dwyane Wade Blvd. This solidifies D Wade not only as a @MiamiHEAT hero, but a @CityofMiami hero. @Brendan_Tobin pic.twitter.com/avJm7uszuA — Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) February 24, 2020

The road sits right outside of American Airlines Arena, a place Wade made his home for nearly 15 years.

Last Saturday, Wade joined Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Bosh, Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway as the fifth player to have his number retired by the Miami Heat.

The former Marquette star – who had his college number retired after leading the Golden Eagles to the 2003 Final Four – was a 13 time NBA all-star and the league’s scoring champion in 2009.

With the Miami Heat, he was able to capture three NBA titles, a Finals MVP award and countless All-NBA teams in a career that will certainly end in the Hall of Fame.