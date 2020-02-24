Miami Heat

Road Outside American Airlines Arena Named After Dwyane Wade

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 22: Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade addresses the crowd during his jersey retirement ceremony at American Airlines Arena on February 22, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Miami will always be considered Wade County for fans of the Heat and Dwyane Wade, but the city is officially recognizing the South Florida sports icon by naming a road after him.

In a video tweeted out by Mayor Francis Suarez on Monday, the Mayor announced the corner of Northwest 7th street and Biscayne Boulevard would officially be known as Dwyane Wade Boulevard.

The road sits right outside of American Airlines Arena, a place Wade made his home for nearly 15 years.

Last Saturday, Wade joined Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Bosh, Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway as the fifth player to have his number retired by the Miami Heat.

Local

Sponsored 1 hour ago

UNPRECEDENTED: A Climate Check Special Series

Miami 25 mins ago

Man Accused of Murdering Another Man During Pizza Theft in Miami

The former Marquette star – who had his college number retired after leading the Golden Eagles to the 2003 Final Four – was a 13 time NBA all-star and the league’s scoring champion in 2009.

With the Miami Heat, he was able to capture three NBA titles, a Finals MVP award and countless All-NBA teams in a career that will certainly end in the Hall of Fame.

This article tagged under:

Miami HeatMiamiDwyane WadeMayor Francis Suarez
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us