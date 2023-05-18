Spoelstra, Heat Players Talk Game 1 Win and Look Toward Game 2

The Miami Heat had an impressive come-from-behind win Wednesday night against Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. They'll now look to take command of this series Friday night.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra and a few of the players spoke with the media Thursday afternoon about the win and how they plan to prepare for Game 2.

"We've had to do that all season long, win with a lot of identities and different ways to find solutions and that's likely what will happen in this series,” Spoelstra said. "We're fully aware of how good this competition is and what Boston is capable of."

Jimmy Butler scored 35 points, Bam Adebayo scored 20 and four Heat players dropped 15, including Max Strus.

"We're all capable of stepping up, we're all ready for the moment and we all want to help, so whatever that means game by game, we're going to do our best and help the team win,” Strus said. "We've been here before, we all know what it takes, you can't get too high, you can't get too low, we're going to go in and play our same game and come out with the same attitude."

Kyle Lowry was one of the players who scored 15 points. He says their mindset now is getting another one on the road.

"I think we just go out there and play and get a chance to win two,” Lowry said.

Lowry also had high praises for his teammates.

"Jimmy (Butler) is playing at a level that hasn't been seen in a long time and Bam (Adebayo) has been stepping his game up this whole year,” Lowry said.

There was no shortage of Miami fans Wednesday night like Julian Beach, who was at the game.

"I'm disgusted they have us as an underdog, like we don't fight tooth and nail, like we didn't take out the number one seed,” Beach said.

He knows they will have to show up in Game 2 if they want a chance to go back home up 2-0.

"I would like 6 games but if it goes 7 it's cool,” Beach said. "If we can keep every game close I think our vets will take us through, and Spo of course."

Game 2 is Friday night at TD Garden in Boston.