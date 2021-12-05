COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Miami Hurricanes Accept Bid to Sun Bowl, Will Face Washington State

It will be the ninth straight bowl game for the 'Canes and the third time they have played in the Sun Bowl

By Jason Parker

NBC Universal, Inc.

After winning five of their last six games to end the regular season, the Miami Hurricanes will get a chance to take the field one more time in 2021.

The 'Canes accepted a bid Sunday to face Washington State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, taking place December 31st in El Paso, Texas.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Miami (7-5) is led by quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who was named the ACC's Rookie of the Year after leading the 'Canes to a 5-1 record to end the regular season.

It will be the ninth straight bowl game for the 'Canes and the third time they have played in the Sun Bowl.

Sports

NFL 47 mins ago

NFL's ‘My Cause, My Cleats' Charity Event Explained

NFL 1 hour ago

Streak Continues: Tua, Dolphins Hold Off Giants, Win 20-9

One of those Sun Bowl appearances was the program's only previous meeting with the Cougars (7-5), who beat Miami 20-14 to end the 2015 season.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

COLLEGE FOOTBALLmiami hurricanessun bowl
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us