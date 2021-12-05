Miami Hurricanes Accept Bid to Sun Bowl, Will Face Washington State

After winning five of their last six games to end the regular season, the Miami Hurricanes will get a chance to take the field one more time in 2021.

The 'Canes accepted a bid Sunday to face Washington State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, taking place December 31st in El Paso, Texas.

Miami (7-5) is led by quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who was named the ACC's Rookie of the Year after leading the 'Canes to a 5-1 record to end the regular season.

It will be the ninth straight bowl game for the 'Canes and the third time they have played in the Sun Bowl.

One of those Sun Bowl appearances was the program's only previous meeting with the Cougars (7-5), who beat Miami 20-14 to end the 2015 season.