Miami Hurricanes Baseball Playing First Home Series Since Start of Pandemic

Less than a week after pulling off their first series victory over a hated rival in seasons, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team will play a game inside their home stadium for the first time in nearly a calendar year.

The ‘Canes, ranked as high as No. 1 nationally after taking last weekend’s series against the former top ranked Florida Gators, will host ACC for Virginia Tech for three games starting Friday inside Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

“We had a meeting the night before the opening game and I said, 'Look, we're not putting on any rings this weekend. Nobody's going to crown us champions after one series, but our expectation is to come in here and win the series,'” head coach Gino DiMare said after Sunday's win.

Miami took a series from the Gators for the first time since the 2014 season and now will take the field in Coral Gables for the first time since March 11th of 2020 - the team’s last game before the remainder of their season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Canes will hand the ball off to two freshman starting pitchers this weekend – Victor Mederos and Alejandro Rosario – along with veteran pitcher Daniel Federman.

“They’re only going to get better coming out of a performance and experience like this weekend here against the number one team in the country.,” DiMare said of his freshman starters after the Florida series. “Those two guys, I think, did a very, very good job for their first outings as freshmen, first college starts as freshmen.”

Miami faces a stretch of home series in the next five weeks – including ACC foes Duke and another in-state rival, Florida State – after starting the season on the road for the first time since 1997, when they opened the season at Hawaii.