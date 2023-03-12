Miami Hurricanes Earn Spot in 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

For the second straight season, the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team will be taking part in the annual battle known as March Madness.

The 'Canes (25-7) were selected Sunday for the NCAA Tournament, earning the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region.

Miami will start play on Friday against the Drake Bulldogs in Albany, New York.

The Hurricanes won the ACC regular season championship for the second time this season, winning their first game of the conference tournament before losing in the semifinal round on Friday.

It's the 12th time Miami has made it to the tournament and the sixth time under current head coach Jim Larranaga, who took over at the school in the 2011-12 season.