Miami Hurricanes Face Possible Revenge Path During 2023 ACC Basketball Tournament

As the final buzzer sounded Saturday evening in front of a raucous crowd inside the Watsco Center, the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team did something the school's football team hasn't done: win an ACC title.

It's the second time that head coach Jim Larranaga has led the 'Canes to the regular season crown - and this year's upcoming conference basketball tournament could be a chance for UM to show it wants a little payback for the regular season.

During the 2022-23 regular season, Miami won 15 of its 20 conference games while losing the other five games by a combined 14 points. Those losses included the only defeat at home this season, a loss to rival FSU, by a single point that came on a last-second three point basket.

Miami's first game on Thursday will be against either Syracuse or Wake Forest, both teams the Hurricanes beat this season. But, take a look at the possible opponents should the 'Canes do as expected and advance to Friday's semifinals.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

You have the No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils, who beat Miami at home before getting demolished by the 'Canes in South Florida. You also have No. 5 seed Pitt, who the Hurricanes just beat in the regular season finale after the Panthers got a win on their home court.

Should the impossible happened and one of the teams who plays Tuesday advances this far, your options are the No.12 seed Seminoles we mentioned before - or the No. 13 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who fans of Miami are still trying to figure out how they lost to that team.

The only other team to beat Miami from the ACC this season, No. 6 seed N.C. State, couldn't play the 'Canes until Saturday's title game.

So, should the Hurricanes advance into Friday as planned, there will be plenty of motivation for the team to make a run at something it has done just once before: make it to the conference title game. In 2013, the 'Canes took out Boston College, N.C. State and North Carolina on the way to the title.

This year's road might not have as many big names, but it could mean a lot more to this year's squad.