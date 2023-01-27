Miami Hurricanes Fire Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis After 1 Season With School

After just one season as the offensive coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes, Josh Gattis is now looking for another job.

The school announced Gattis was relieved of his duties Friday, issuing a one sentence statement announcing the move by head coach Mario Cristobal.

Gattis joined the Hurricanes after 12 seasons as an assistant at several programs, including North Carolina, Penn State, Alabama and Michigan. He was brought in by Miami only a few weeks after winning the 2021 Broyles Award — given to the nation's top assistant coach — while serving as Michigan's offensive coordinator and helping the Wolverines reach the College Football Playoff.

Miami finished 86th in the FBS in total offense last season, finishing 5-7 for the first losing record in the regular season since 2007.

Miami scored 100 points in its first two games last fall, overpowering Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. The Hurricanes averaged only 18.3 points the rest of the way, and finished the year 5-0 in games where the defense allowed no more than 14 points — but 0-7 when opponents scored more than 14.