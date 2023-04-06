Miami Hurricanes Forward Anthony Walker Enters Transfer Portal After Jordan Walker Declares for NBA Draft

Miami Hurricanes forward Anthony Walker has entered the transfer portal after spending four seasons at the school.
Walker played in 37 games last season for Miami during the program's first ever Final Four run, scoring 2.8 points per game off the bench.
He will have one season of eligibility left.
Walker becomes the second player from the team to announce he is moving on from Miami. Guard Jordan Miller announced he was declaring for the NBA Draft on Wednesday.
