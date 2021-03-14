college basketball

Miami Hurricanes Freshman Guard Timberlake Enters Transfer Portal

Timberlake played in just seven games and averaged 9.3 points for the Hurricanes, who endured an injury-riddled season and went 10-17

Guard Earl Timberlake, one of the most highly rated recruits in Miami Hurricanes history, entered the transfer portal Sunday after a freshman season cut short by a shoulder injury.

Timberlake played in just seven games and averaged 9.3 points for the Hurricanes, who endured an injury-riddled season and went 10-17.

Timberlake is from Washington, D.C., and averaged 16.5 points and 10 rebounds as a high school senior.

