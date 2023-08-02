Miami Hurricanes keep portion of football practice indoors with temperatures rising outside

It was a hot summer Wednesday at the University of Miami. The first half of practice was even conducted indoors, yet when they went outside to the hot Miami sun that didn't stop the players from being motivated to give it their all today.

”The sun was blazing outside, but it still was good energy. You got to fight everyday,” defensive lineman Jahfari Harvey said.

The team looked focused and organized, and the players are definitely eager to get ready for September. One player who people want to see back on the field is quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who missed several games last season with a shoulder injury.

“He’s back right where he left off, he’s healthy now, and he’s doing a great job conducting the offense,” wide receiver Xavier Restrepo said about Van Dyke, “I’m super excited to play.”

Players expressed their excitement for the new season, with a sense of unity building among them and the presence of a explosive offense.

“As a whole, we are coming together and making a lot of big plays on the field,” wide receiver Colbie Young said.