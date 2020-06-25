COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Miami Hurricanes OL Says He's Redshirting in 2020

Under NCAA rules, Navaughn Donaldson could decide to play in up to four games and then sit out to preserve what in his case would be a final year of eligibility

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 23: Navaughn Donaldson #55 of the Miami Hurricanes in action against the FIU Golden Panthers in the first half at Marlins Park on November 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson, who has made more starts at Miami than any other player on the current roster, said Wednesday that he is going to redshirt this coming season.

Donaldson made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “After talking to family and the coaching staff I decided to redshirt and focus on me this season."

Under NCAA rules, he could decide to play in up to four games and then sit out to preserve what in his case would be a final year of eligibility. It wasn't immediately clear if that would be a consideration for his plans this fall, and the school did not comment after Donaldson's tweet.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound Miami native started all 12 regular season games at left guard for Miami in 2019. He did not play in Miami's Independence Bowl appearance because of injury.

Donaldson has made 34 starts in his three Miami seasons, the most on the current roster. Redshirt senior linebacker Zach McCloud has made 32.

