Miami Hurricanes Part Ways With Offensive Coordinator Dan Enos After 1 Season

One day after being shut out in the team’s Independence Bowl appearance, the Miami Hurricane have parted ways with offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

The school released a one sentence statement Friday announcing that Enos, who also served as the school’s quarterback coach, was relieved of his duties after just one season. The 51-year-old spent five seasons as the head coach of Central Michigan before resigning after the 2014 season and spent time as an assistant at Michigan State, Arkansas and Alabama.

Miami was shut out in a bowl game for just the third time in program history in the 14-0 loss to Louisiana Tech, gaining just 227 total yards in the game and turning the ball over three times.

The loss sent the ‘Canes record to 6-7 on the season, their first under head coach Manny Diaz, that saw Miami finish the season with a three game losing streak. After the game, athletics director Blake James showed support for Diaz but also wrote that “changes are necessary and expected.”

"Manny is in the process of making a full assessment of the football program, including coaches and staff,” James wrote. “We will continue to tirelessly provided the resources needed to get this program back to competing for ACC and national championships."