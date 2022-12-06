Miami Hurricanes RB Jaylan Knighton Enters Transfer Portal

Just one season after he was the team's leading rusher, Jaylan Knighton is looking to move on from the Miami Hurricanes football team.

Knighton announced Tuesday he is entering the transfer portal after three years with the 'Canes.

Thank you for Everything Miami🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/8VptlBg1GU — The real Rooster‼️Ⓜ️ (@jaylan_knighton) December 6, 2022

The Broward County native and Deerfield Beach High grad, who had over 5,000 yards in his prep career, signed with the 'Canes after being heavily recruited in a battle with rival Florida State.

In 2021, he led Miami with 561 rushing yards and eight touchdowns along with 280 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Last season, he ran for 435 yards and had his only rushing touchdown of the season on November 12 against Georgia Tech.